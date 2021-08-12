WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.99

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 2401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.