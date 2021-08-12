WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of WPTIF stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

