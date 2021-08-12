WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.50. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.81.

WIR.U opened at C$21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.53. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.19 and a 52 week high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

