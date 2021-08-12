WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$168.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$168.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.17.

TSE WSP traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$144.36. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$162.12. The firm has a market cap of C$18.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

