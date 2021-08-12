Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.63.

Shares of WYNN opened at $97.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

