Xion Finance (XGT) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $334,192.65 and approximately $8,553.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00140126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00151637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.73 or 1.00003460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.28 or 0.00863873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,126,120 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

