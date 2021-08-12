Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Xylem by 105.9% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 60.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.09. 826,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,329. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $131.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.