Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) versus Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Critical Comparison

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Yiren Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.54 -$106.17 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital -13.13% 3.51% 1.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans. It also distributes short-term cash management, mutual fund investment, insurance, and securities and stock products. In addition, the company provides online investor education services, which include a range of investment and trading topics, and various types of training programs on wealth planning, market insights, and investment strategies; consultancy information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it is involved in the provision of services for financing lease and insurance brokerage businesses. The company offers its products through www.yxpuhui.com, and a wealth management website and mobile application. As of December 31, 2020, it had 60 fixed income products, 810 mutual fund products, and 296 insurance products. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

