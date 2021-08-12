Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.08 Million

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $28.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.32 million and the lowest is $25.93 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.59 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,882,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,226,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 166,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $954.61 million, a P/E ratio of -114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

