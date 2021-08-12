Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.01). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%.

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 52,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

