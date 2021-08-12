Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $614.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce sales of $614.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.50 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $593.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,540. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

