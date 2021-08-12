Zacks: Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $10.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.68 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $17.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $53.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $65.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.37 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 300,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,126. The stock has a market cap of $856.49 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.