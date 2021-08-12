Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.82 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $76.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 172,700 shares of company stock worth $2,520,171 in the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.54 million, a PE ratio of 693.50 and a beta of 2.05.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.