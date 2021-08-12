Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.29 million, a PE ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

