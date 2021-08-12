Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68. Generac posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 125.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $66,341,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $423.32. The stock had a trading volume of 671,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

