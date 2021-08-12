Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 417,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,805,343 shares of company stock worth $46,879,675. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

