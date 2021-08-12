Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.91. 1,801,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 369,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

