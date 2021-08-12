Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Sell

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CARA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,135. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

