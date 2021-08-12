Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $468.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after purchasing an additional 286,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 86,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $827,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

