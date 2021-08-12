Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UEIC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $656.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

