Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,958. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $889.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

