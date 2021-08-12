Zacks Investment Research Lowers Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

TSQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 2,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

