Zacks Investment Research Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.