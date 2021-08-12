Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to “Buy”

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported healthy second-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, it benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers. It is heavily dependent on third parties to avail key software and services for billing purposes, which often leads to billing inconsistencies.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAND. Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $113.39. 3,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 37.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,775,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 24.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

