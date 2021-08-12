Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COVTY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.69. 14,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,238. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

