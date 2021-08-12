Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Hold

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. However, the top and the bottom lines surged 241.1% and 165.6% year over year, respectively. During second-quarter 2021, the company witnessed an uptick in membership sign-ups. The momentum was primarily fueled by people recognizing the importance of self-care amid the pandemic scenario. This along with the initiation of 1 month free and no commitment (in May) and Black Card flash sale (in June) as well as store reopenings added to the upside. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Moreover, slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern.”

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.77. 9,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,430. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.