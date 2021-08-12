Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) to “Hold”

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TELL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 194,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,565,954. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 564,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Tellurian by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

