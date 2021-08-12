Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.