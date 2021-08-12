Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,640.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
