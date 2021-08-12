Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 516,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,640.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,447,679.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,170 shares of company stock worth $9,845,270. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

