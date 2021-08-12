Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 14,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,759. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

