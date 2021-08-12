Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.650-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.04 billion-$8.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

