ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Shares of ZIX stock remained flat at $$7.30 on Thursday. 4,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,216. The company has a market cap of $415.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $62,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 20.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

