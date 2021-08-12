ZooKeeper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $109,753.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $109,753.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00142609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,117.82 or 0.99995560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00854538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 37,195,251 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

