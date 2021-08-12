Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total value of $990,603.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total value of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $4.51 on Thursday, hitting $363.07. 60,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,961. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.75 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 36.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

