Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.27. Zymergen shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 6,200 shares trading hands.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $112,906,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter worth $48,033,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,939,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,835,000.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

