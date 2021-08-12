Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.13. Zynex shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 710 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $513.75 million, a P/E ratio of 98.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zynex by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

