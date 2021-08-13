$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,177 shares of company stock worth $4,012,006. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,624,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 89,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

