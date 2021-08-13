-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.00. IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

IDYA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

