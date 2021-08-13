$0.43 EPS Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.74. 3,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,092. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $3,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

