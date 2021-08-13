$0.47 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AIR stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65. AAR has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.76.

In other AAR news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $1,783,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,462,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in AAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.