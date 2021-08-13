$0.74 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.