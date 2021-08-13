0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $3.68 million and $707,799.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.21 or 0.00888192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00107673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043705 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

