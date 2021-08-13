0xcert (ZXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90,525.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $899,199.52 and approximately $90,525.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

