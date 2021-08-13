$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 351,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $188.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

