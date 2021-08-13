$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.92.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.12. 806,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,495. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.34.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

