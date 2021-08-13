$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 602,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

