10,500 Shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $4.94 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

