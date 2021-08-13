$113.63 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $113.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.60 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $103.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $461.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.17 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $490.12 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 25.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

