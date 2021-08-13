$12.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report sales of $12.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.70 billion and the lowest is $11.94 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $46.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $46.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.49 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. 2,675,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,578. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

