12,000 Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHLD. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Maiden stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $275.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

